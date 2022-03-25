LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster has been charged with numerous sex offenses regarding his sexual relationships with young girls.

According to a release, between the months of September 2021 and March 2022, Lancaster Police was investigating Robert Medina Jr. During the investigation, officers found that Medina had engaged in, or attempted to engage in, a sexual relationship with three different girls.

These girls were found to be 12, 13, and 14 years old at the time of their interactions with Medina.

On March 24, detectives pretended to be a 14-year-old girl and came in contact with Medina by his phone as well as social media. Medina agreed to meet the supposed 14-year old at the Park City Mall to engage in a sexual encounter with her. He was then taken into custody at the mall by officers.

Medina has been charged with multiple sex offenses related to the three victims. The Lancaster Bureau of Police is concerned that Medina possibly has engaged in sexual relationships with other children.

The department is asking that if anyone has knowledge of this, should contact Detective Jared Snader at 717-735-3357