Lancaster man charged with providing fatal batch of fentanyl-laced heroin

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man on federal supervision is charged with providing an Elizabethtown woman a fatal batch of fentanyl-laced heroin.

Police say, Pablo A. Maldonado, 36, is charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility.

Elizabethtown police determined Maldonado provided a 29-year-old woman with the fentanyl-laced heroin on May 5 in Lancaster city. The woman was found dead in her South Poplar Street home the next morning.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined the woman died of acute heroin and fentanyl toxicity.

U.S. Marshals arrested Maldonado at his Passey Lane home on Tuesday. During a search of the home, police found quantities of heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine, $4,000 in cash and packaging that matched what was found at the fatal overdose scene.

District Judge Randall Miller arraigned Maldonado Tuesday afternoon and set bail at $250,000. Maldonado is also being held per a federal probation matter.

