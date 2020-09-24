Lancaster man charged with rioting, damaging police station, vehicles

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 31-year-old Lancaster man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he caused thousands of dollars in damages during protests in the city Sept. 13.

Christopher Joseph Vazquez was arrested at his home on the 1st block of Campbell Avenue and was charged with riot, arson, institutional vandalism, failure to disperse, and disorderly conduct.

Vazquez is accused of throwing bricks and damaging the front doors of the police station and post office, a city parking authority car, and also the Lancaster County District Attorney’s car — which he also placed an umbrella that was on fire inside.

Investigators say they believe Vazquez caused up to $28,100 in damages during the protests. He now remains in Lancaster County Prison after his bail was set for $50,000.

Police ask that anyone with additional information regarding the protests contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

