Lancaster man charged with sexual abuse of a child, child pornography, other charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Brownstown man is charged with sexual abuse of a child, possession of child pornography and other charges after a complaint was reported to West Earl Township Police.

Ronald E. Strawbridge, 32, was arrested on Friday, July 31.

Officials say on June 18, 2020, a complaint of sexually related incidents occurring in West Earl Township was reported to the police. A search warrant was obtained to access Strawbridge’s phone by the Lancaster County Digital Forensic Unit.

While Strawbridge’s phone was being forensically examined, additional sexual related material was discovered. After the examination of Strawbridge’s cell phone, images and content related to the initial complaint, along with child pornography were found.

Strawbridge is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of obscene and other sexual material and performances, four different counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count of corruption of a minor.

Strawbridge was arraigned by Judge Jonathan Heisse, and bail was set at $150,000.00. Unable to post bail, Strawbridge was then transported to Lancaster County Prison.

