Lancaster man charged with three counts of indecent exposure

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure after he was seen masturbating in public in downtown Lancaster.

Police arrested 47-year-old Christian Ventura-Torres on April 14 after he was observed touching himself both over and under his clothing for three days, and in one circumstance he exposed himself.

Ventura-Torres has also been charged with three counts of open lewdness and Disorderly Conduct.

If anyone has seen this man at any additional downtown locations that have not been reported, please contact Detective Jessica Higgins at 717-735-3301.