LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was found guilty of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, two counts of indecent assault with a child less than 13, and corruption of minors.

Alexander Fernandez-Ramos, 36, was convicted on March 16 on all charges in a Lancaster County Court for the rape of a child for years spanning from 2010 to 2013. The victim was between the ages of 11 and 13.

Investigators learned of the incidents when the victim reported the abuse to a Lancaster City police officer in May 2019. Charges were filed in December 2019.

The sentence will be determined at a later date.