Lancaster man convicted for strangling officer with chokehold

LANCASTER, Pa. (WETM) – A Lancaster man was convicted by a jury on multiple charges after an August 2020 incident where he placed an officer in a chokehold.

Police responded to the 300 block of W. Fourth Street on Aug. 5, 2020, in Quarryville Borough for reports of a man chasing a woman in the parking lots of a Rite Aid and Good’s Store. When police arrived on scene a physical altercation occurred between an officer and individuals at the scene.

One member of the group called a family member, Andrew Goslin, to respond in a gray truck with a female and a loaded AR-15 rifle.

Police say Goslin refused instructions from police and was subsequently tased by officers. Officers say Goslin continued to ignore instructions from police and engaged in an “extensive fight” that included placing one officer in a chokehold. Both officers sustained injuries during the fight and Goslin was tased a second time when he approached the truck with the rifle.

One of Goslin’s sons at the scene was also accused of assaulting an officer and was taken into custody.

Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade prosecuted the case and presented evidence during the three-day trial heard by Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker.

“The defendant acted unreasonably throughout this situation, refused to listen to police commands, and escalated the situation when he ran towards the AR-15 he had in his car,” Wade said. “Everything the officer did was reasonable and proportional response to the threat the defendant created.”

Goslin, 38, had his bail increased to $200,000 after the jury returned the guilty verdicts on four of the six charges he faced: aggravated assault, strangulation, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Other members of the party actively participated in preventing the arrest of Goslin at the scene and were also convicted as codefendants in the trial.

Goslin’s wife Kimberly Goslin was found guilty of disorderly conduct by the jury. Jan Yanello, the woman who arrived in the truck, was found guilty of obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.

Sentencing for all three will be scheduled for a later date.