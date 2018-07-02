Lancaster man convicted of child sexual abuse

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rafael Saez

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster man has been convicted of sexually abusing a pre-teen girl at a city home.

Rafael Saez, 33, was found guilty last week of eight charges, including seven felonies, for the abuse between 2013 and 2017, the district attorney's office said.

The jury returned a not-guilty verdict to a count of rape of a child.

Saez will be sentenced after a background check and an evaluation of whether he will be deemed a “sexually violent predator.”

He is at Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail.