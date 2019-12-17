Lancaster man convicted of knocking employee unconscious in robbery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was convicted of a robbery and assaulting employees last year at The Friendly Greek restaurant.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says a local jury found 20-year-old Andy Peralta-Cruz guilty of felony robbery and related counts for assaulting two employees while stealing cash from a tip jar on December 12, 2018.

Assistant District Attorney Chieppor told the jury one employee was “blind-sided” by a punch that left him unconscious.

The DA’s office says the judge will order a sentence after a background investigation.

Officials say Peralta-Cruz took about $5 from a tip jar, then threw a cash register device at one employee. Outside, Peralta-Cruz knocked an employee to the ground by punching him when he was not looking.

A second man who was with Peralta-Cruz previously pleaded guilty to a lesser offense, according to the DA’s office.