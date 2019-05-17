Lancaster man critically wounded in shooting Video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A 28-year-old Lancaster man was shot and critically wounded in the city Friday afternoon.

Officers called to the 600 block of East Chestnut Street found the man on a sidewalk. He was taken to a hospital where he received life-saving surgery, police said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred in the 700 block of East Fulton Street and the victim ran to where he was found.

Officers were looking for two males last seen running east from the shooting scene toward North Reservoir Street.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS plus a message to 847411.