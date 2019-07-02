Lancaster man dies in motorcycle crash

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man died in a motorcycle crash in West Lampeter Township Monday evening.

Jason Wienhold, 43, was traveling east on Route 222 and collided with a 2008 Honda Odyssey at the intersection with Hans Herr Drive around 5:25 p.m., township police said.

The Honda driver was stopped at a stop sign on Hans Herr Drive and proceeded into the intersection to go west on Route 222. Wienhold skidded, laid the motorcycle on its side, and skidded across the pavement, police said.

Wienhold was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.