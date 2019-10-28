Lancaster man faces multiple charges for sexual relations with a minor

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a 20-year-old Lancaster man is facing multiple charges for having sexual relations with a minor.

Gavin A. Robertson reportedly had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old Manor Township female, police say.

Manor Township Police say the incident occurred in Robertson’s car between July 1 and 12, 2019, in a church parking lot near the Millersville area.

Officers say Robertson was aware that the female was only 15 years of age at the time.

Robertson is charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.