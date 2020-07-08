Lancaster man facing multiple counts of sexual abuse of children

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 28-year-old Lancaster man is facing multiple counts of sexual abuse of children.

Jared Sims was found in possesion of 22 videos and 212 images depicting child pornography.

The discovery was made after a cyber-tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the computer downloading of child porn on April 7.

Sims turned himself in for the warrant on July 7 and released after booking.

Sims is charged with four counts f sexual abuse of children and criminal use of communications facility.

