Lancaster man found guilty for 2019 Father’s Day killing

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been found guilty by a jury for first-degree homicide after a three-day trial, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Shawn Connelly will spend the rest of his life in prison, once sentencing is ordered, for a shooting that killed Anthony Marshall in June 2019. He was also convicted of attempted first-degree homicide and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. A charge of firearms not to be carried without a license was dismissed, since the length of the gun was needed, and it was never found.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police were called to the 600 block of Lafayette Street on June 16, 2019, for a reported shooting, where they found two gunshot victims. Both were rushed to the hospital, where Anthony Marshall was pronounced dead a short time after.

Police found out the victims were at a birthday party in the area but were told to leave after an altercation. They say it was between a man and Connelly, and Marshall and the other victim were trying to break it up.

When they left, the victims and four men, including Connelly, saw each other near Kunzler Meat Co. They were said to have been talking and Connelly pulled out his gun from his waistband and fired five shots at the two victims. Kunzler Meat Co. and another home had surveillance footage of the shooting and the suspects running away.

“[The victims] didn’t go looking for trouble that night,” Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman, who prosecuted his 20th homicide trial, said during his closing argument, according to CrimeWatch. “Trouble found them. All Anthony Marshall did was stand up for someone and he got shot down because of it.”

Sentencing will happen at a later date, but the mandatory sentence for this crime in Pennsylvania is life in prison.