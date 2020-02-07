Lancaster man gets prison for tipping off homicide suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve prison time for denying knowledge of a homicide then tipping off one of the accused killers.

Daniel F. Pineda, 22, was sentenced Thursday to 14 to 46 months in prison and four years of probation. He previously pleaded guilty to two felony counts of hindering apprehension.

Authorities said Pineda claimed he knew nothing about the May 30 killing of Tyreek Gardner but then warned Ryan Rivera of the investigation during a phone call from the Lancaster County Prison, where Pineda was being held on a probation violation.

Pineda told Rivera to “be careful” because police were asking about him. Rivera and two brothers, Brian and Vladimir Paltan, were later charged with homicide.

Authorities say Brian Paltan and Rivera confronted Gardner in the 300 block of East Fulton Street and initially challenged him to a fight. When Gardner ran, they say Rivera and Paltan chased him in a car and opened fire on two blocks, fatally wounding Gardner on a sidewalk.

Vladimir Paltan was driving the car, police said.

Surveillance video shows Pineda talking with Rivera and pointing to Gardner just moments before the killing, but authorities said there is no evidence that Pineda did anything to assist with or facilitate the homicide.