LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 34 years in prison for the sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl in 2010.

Teddy Bernard, 50, was ordered to serve 10¾ to 34 years. He was convicted in October of child rape and six other felonies.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office said Bernard abused the girl at an apartment in the 700 block of Union Street. He was an acquaintance of the girl’s mother at the time.

The abuse was reported in late 2018.