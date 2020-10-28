Lancaster man identified in ongoing homicide investigation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Police Department has released the identity of a male victim who died from a gunshot wound following a homicide investigation on Oct. 27.

Terrell Woodrow Coley, 36, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the chest. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Manor Street. A female gunshot victim was also identified at the scene, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Lancaster Police detectives responded to the scene, conducted witness interviews, and collected videos from surrounding cameras. The investigation is ongoing, but based on preliminary information, this does not appear to a random act of violence.

The suspect was described as an unknown male, wearing a baseball-style hat, blue jeans, a white shirt, and a dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.

