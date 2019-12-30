Lancaster man in custody for child pornography charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 30-year-old Lancaster man is in custody for child pornography charges.

Police say in September, an officer stopped a vehicle driven by Jose Angel Alvarado-Navarro, for a traffic infraction and the officer detected an odor of marijuana.

Through the officer’s investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Alvarado-Navarro’s phone for the purpose of further investigating possession with intent to deliver marijuana. The phone was sent to the Lancaster County Forensic Unit for data extraction where the cellphone was found with images of child pornography.

Another search warrant was obtained for the images where it revealed two images of children under the age of 13 engaged in a prohibited sexual act which involved indecent contact and one image of a child over 13 years of age engaged in a prohibited sexual act.

Alvarado-Navarro is charged with sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

The Manor Township Police Department arrested Alvarado-Navarro, Jose Angel on Thursday, December 26.