Lancaster man in custody for throwing two-year-old child onto shoulder of highway

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was taken into custody Friday, July 24 after throwing a two-year-old child onto the shoulder of a highway.

Police say 34-year-old, Tyree V. Berry is charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and terroristic threats.

According to officials, on Sunday, July 19, on Route 30 West at Manheim Pike, Berry repeatedly told a victim that he was going to kill her while they were in a moving vehicle. The victim pulled the vehicle over to flag down other drivers for help. Police say Berry then attempted to remove a two-year-old from the back seat. Berry bit the child’s mother on her left index finger as she attempted to stop him. Berry was able to free the child from the seat and threw the child onto the shoulder of the highway, just outside the fog line.

Berry fled the area prior to police arrival. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Berry was taken before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller, who set bail at $25,000.00. Berry could not post the bail and remains in the Lancaster County Prison.

