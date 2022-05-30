LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been arrested and charged with a series of offenses after entering an individual’s apartment in the 900 block of Columbia Ave. and striking them with a brick resulting in a large pool of blood.

According to Manheim Township police officers, when they arrived at the scene on Wednesday, May 25, they found the victim covered in blood with fresh injuries. EMS arrived and transported the victim to Lancaster General Hospital with extensive injuries.

The victim said that Sammy Thomas Reeves Jr, 30, of Lancaster, and other men kicked open a window and entered the apartment before striking the victim with the brick.

Courtesy of CRIMEWATCH

While still on the scene, officers also found a large pool of blood on the floor of the apartment with the brick laying in it. The victim says he knew Reeves prior to the incident.

Reeves has been taken into custody, was denied bail, and remains in Lancaster County prison. He has been charged with one count of Attempt Criminal Homicide, one count of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Burglary.