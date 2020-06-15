Lancaster man jailed up to a decade for fentanyl that caused inmate’s death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man will serve up to a decade in prison for providing fentanyl to Lancaster County Prison inmates last year, causing one of them to fatally overdose.

Jamie Franco-Quinones, 50, and his son allegedly provided drugs to inmates including his other son Christopher Franco-Robles who is in prison serving a 7-to-25-year prison sentence.

The father and son arranged for fentanyl to be placed in a trash bin outside the prison, where inmates on trash collection duty collected it. Officials say the fentanyl never made it to Christopher.

Two inmates that used it overdosed and one, a 38-year-old man, died.

On Monday, Franco-Quinones pleaded guilty to felony drug delivery resulting in death and related charges. Franco-Quinones will serve 4 to 10 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement arranged by First Deputy District Attorney Travis S. Anderson.

Franco-Quinones apologized “to everyone” during the sentencing hearing, which happened via video conference. Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely accepted the terms and ordered the sentence.

Franco-Quinones also was ordered to pay $4,600 for the victim’s funeral costs.

Recorded prison phone calls revealed the father and son’s conspiracy. A day after the overdoses, Franco-Quinones discussed the overdoses in a phone call with his son.