Lancaster man lied, made child lie to he could win custody battle

Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was convicted this week of lying and having a pre-teenage child lie to officials about being abused so the man could win a custody dispute.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, a local jury convicted 40-year-old Luis Rosario-Ortiz of misdemeanor false reports of child abuse regarding incidents between October 2018 and April 2019.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller presented evidence that Rosario-Ortiz created false stories of alleged abuse shortly before custody conferences regarding a divorce between him and his estranged wife.

The 7-year-old child testified that she told the stories of abuse because she was scared of being punished by Rosario-Ortiz if she did not, the DA’s office said.

The jury convicted Rosario-Ortiz on Wednesday afternoon, following three days of testimony.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn Jr. will order sentence after a background investigation is completed in a couple months.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police investigated the reports of abuse and determined they were false. The woman testified that the reports were false and that Rosario-Ortiz was abusive to her during their relationship, which ended in April 2018.

