Lancaster man missing, endangered

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for help to locate a Lancaster man who has been declared missing and endangered.

Joseph P. Valentin, 40, left his home in the 1100 block of Elm Avenue and his family has not been able to contact him. The family is concerned for Valentin’s welfare and ability to care for himself, Manheim Township police said.

Valentin does not have access to any vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.