Lancaster man on bail for drug-dealing charges caught twice selling fentanyl, also charged with possessing child pornography

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man, who was charged over the summer with felony drug-dealing, was on bail when he was caught – twice – selling fentanyl.

Justin Michael Jenkins is also charged with producing and possessing child pornography, which was found on his phone during the investigation of the drug-dealing charges.

In all, Jenkins is facing 10 total felony charges.

In July, Jenkins was found with two bundles (10 bags each) of heroin and nearly $2,400 cash. He also had a stolen motorcycle in his possession when police encountered him. He posted bail on Aug. 4.

The Drug Task Force later filed charges regarding these incidents:

On Oct. 16, Jenkins sold fentanyl in a shopping center on Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township, while under police surveillance.

On Oct. 19, Drug Task Force detectives searched Jenkins’ vehicle and his hotel room and found 170 bags of fentanyl (stamped “GODZILLA”), about two ounces of marijuana, Suboxone packets, paraphernalia, and $965 cash.

Following the Oct. 19 arrest, police examined Jenkins’ cellphone and found child pornography. Jenkins is charged with video-recording a juvenile female who was in the vehicle with him during the Oct. 19 arrest.

Jenkins is at Lancaster County Prison on a combined $265,000 bail. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.