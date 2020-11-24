Lancaster man on bail for drug-dealing charges caught twice selling fentanyl, also charged with possessing child pornography

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man, who was charged over the summer with felony drug-dealing, was on bail when he was caught – twice – selling fentanyl.
Justin Michael Jenkins is also charged with producing and possessing child pornography, which was found on his phone during the investigation of the drug-dealing charges.
In all, Jenkins is facing 10 total felony charges.
In July, Jenkins was found with two bundles (10 bags each) of heroin and nearly $2,400 cash. He also had a stolen motorcycle in his possession when police encountered him. He posted bail on Aug. 4.
The Drug Task Force later filed charges regarding these incidents:
- On Oct. 16, Jenkins sold fentanyl in a shopping center on Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township, while under police surveillance.
- On Oct. 19, Drug Task Force detectives searched Jenkins’ vehicle and his hotel room and found 170 bags of fentanyl (stamped “GODZILLA”), about two ounces of marijuana, Suboxone packets, paraphernalia, and $965 cash.
- Following the Oct. 19 arrest, police examined Jenkins’ cellphone and found child pornography. Jenkins is charged with video-recording a juvenile female who was in the vehicle with him during the Oct. 19 arrest.
Jenkins is at Lancaster County Prison on a combined $265,000 bail. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
