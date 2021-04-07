Lancaster man on Pa. Most Wanted Fugitives list arrested in Dominican Republic

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One of Pennsylvania Most Wanted Fugitives was arrested in the Dominican Republic following his year’s long run from police on multiple charges including Rape of a Child and Statutory Sexual Assault.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police say Oneximo Mendez, 49, of Lancaster City was wanted with multiple charges including Rape of a Child and Unlawful Contact with Minor after failing to appear for his trial in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

Officer say the charges were filed against Mendez in 2011 alleging he had sexual contact with a minor who was 12-years-old at the time. Officers also noted the unlawful contact continued for several years.

Mendez fled after failing to report for trial on his numerous charges in September 2014. Investigators eventually learned that he may have fled to the Dominican Republic.

In response, the assistance of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force was enlisted to attempt to track down and locate Mendez.

The Task Force located and arrested Mendez without incident in January 2021 and Mendez had been featured in Crime Stoppers and was on the Pennsylvania Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Mendez was recently extradited back to Lancaster County and is currently being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $2 million bail.