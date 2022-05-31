LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been sentenced to between seven and 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the death of a four-month-old baby who drowned in a bathtub in May 2021.

David Meadows, 27, father of the child, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. He is one of two defendants charged with the death of the child. The other defendant was Amy Manning, the mother of the child.

Manning, Courtesy of CRIMEWATCH

In May 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the Roadway Inn on Lincoln Highway East in Paradise for a report of a deceased baby. Upon arrival, both Meadows and Manning met the officers in the parking lot. Through initial interviews, it was revealed that the parents lived at the hotel with the baby and two other children.

According to the parents, while Manning got the other children ready for school, Meadows played video games. The baby was left unattended in the bathtub with the water running for at least 20 minutes. The parents said this is something they did daily.

The baby was transported to Lancaster General Hospital and then Hershey Medical Center at the time to receive lifesaving measures before being pronounced deceased. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be freshwater drowning.

Meadows was arrested by state police in September 2021, after charges were filed. Manning fled to Tennessee where she was arrested a day after Meadows and extradited back to Pennsylvania.

Manning has also been sentenced to between seven and 14 years in prison following her guilty plea back in April 2022.