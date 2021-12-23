Lancaster man pleads guilty to rape of a child after being found in Dominican Republic

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says a man has pleaded guilty to the rape of a child and several other sexual offenses for charges filed 10 years ago.

Oneximo Mendez is set to serve 12-and-a-half to 25 years regarding sexual incidents he had with a 12-year-old, which continued over several years at his Lancaster home and other places in the area.

Police learned of the encounters when the victim gave birth to Mendez’s baby and told authorities.

Charges were filed in 2011 by Lancaster City Bureau of Police but Mendez didn’t report to his trial in 2014. Authorities then learned Mendez might’ve escaped to the Dominican Republic.

Police worked with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Department of Justice to try to track down Mendez.

Mendez was finally arrested in January 2021 and extradited back to Lancaster County.