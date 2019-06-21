Lancaster man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide, racing charges in teen’s hit-run death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has admitted responsibility for a hit-and-run crash that killed a J.P. McCaskey High School student last year.

Kristopher Martinez-Roman, 24, pleaded guilty Friday to homicide by vehicle and five other felony charges regarding the crash at the intersection of East King and Franklin streets on the evening of May 24, 2018.

Investigators say Martinez-Roman was driving at a high speed when he ran a red light. His SUV broadsided a car driven by Isaia Candelario, a junior at the high school who would have turned 17 years old the day after he died.

Another McCaskey junior in Candelario’s car was critically injured.

Police determined Martinez-Roman “engaged in an exhibition of speed” prior to the crash. They said he closely tailgated another vehicle then passed it at about 65 mph. He fled after the crash and was arrested three weeks later in Florida.

In addition to homicide by vehicle, the non-negotiated guilty plea includes felony counts of accidents involving death or personal injury, aggravated assault by vehicle, and two counts of accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed.

Martinez-Roman additionally pleaded guilty to illegal racing and five other summary offenses.

He will be sentenced after a background check is completed.