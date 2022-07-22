MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster city has been arrested after he fought with police officers on Sunday, July 17.

According to the Manor Township Police Department, at 2:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Colonial Manor Drive for a burglary in progress. When police arrived they located 35-year-old James King of Lancaster.

When officers were investigating, King punched one of the officers in the face. King then resisted arrest, and it took several officers to take King into custody.

The homeowner told police that while officers were responding, King had entered the residence, struggled with, and struck the homeowner. The homeowner also said that he did not know King, nor did he reside at the residence.

As a result of the incident, King was charged with the following.

One count of burglary

One count of aggravated assault

One count of resisting arrest

One count of harassment

One count of public drunkenness

King was transported to Lancaster County Prison and was released on $150,000 unsecured bail, which is according to court documents.