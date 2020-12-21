Lancaster man remains hospitalized following Friday evening hit-and-run in Warwick Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday evening, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to a report of a man down on the roadway. On Monday, a 54-year-old man remains hospitalized following the incident.
Police officers were dispatched to Route 501 and Newport Road in Warwick Township where the man was injured and unresponsive. According to the NLCRPD, he suffered from lacerations and excessive bleeding.
Despite the mans’ inability to be interviewed at the time of the incident on Friday, police have since been able to speak with the hit-and-run victim and understand his recollection of the event.
NLCRPD continues to investigate nearby camera footage and interview witnesses who were in the vicinity of the crash.
Anyone with information about the incident are urged to contact NLCRPD or Officer Brayden Brandt by calling the NLCRPD Police Dispatch at (717) 664-1180 or (800) 957-2677.
TOP STORIES
- Are the new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
- Pennsylvania ministry offering financial assistance for those affected by COVID-19
- CVS Health administering COVID-19 vaccine to over 2,000 Pa. long-term care facilities
- Cloudy, foggy today, weak clipper on tap for tonight
- Perry County facing EMS staffing shortage