LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Quarryville man has been sentenced to a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 60 years in prison after being convicted for two counts of attempted homicide and one count of robbery.

After a three-day trial in January, the jury found Robert Sheets, 34, guilty of the offenses that occurred in August 2017 near Main Street in Conestoga, Manor Township.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney Office’s report, Sheets picked up the victim, took him to the wooded area just off the street, and shot him in the chest. He fled the scene but returned the next day when he realized the victim was still alive.

On the second attempt, Sheets shot the victim in the back of the head and hit him with a hatchet on his head and neck. Again, Sheets left the victim after stealing his phone and wallet.

Despite the lacerated lung, extensive internal bleeding, three deep lacerations to his head and beck, and a shattered haw, the victim was able to crawl through cornfields to a home on Oak Roa to get help.

After leading the police on a 30-mile chase a few days after the shootings, Sheets was eventually caught and arrested in Virginia.

Lancaster County Judge sentenced Sheets to 15-30 years for the first attempted homicide and 10-30 on the other to run consecutively.