Lancaster man sentenced 30-105 years in prison for kidnapping and sexual assault of Indiana child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced to up to 105 years in prison on Nov. 18 for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a child from Indiana in December 2020, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Andrew Howland was found guilty on all counts of felony kidnapping, unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault back in August after a three-day jury trial.

According to the DA’s Office and police, Howland drove through several states to pick up a 13-year-old after finding them online and making a months-long relationship. Afterwards, he drove the child to Lancaster County and took them to different hotels in East and West Hempfield Townships.

Howland was arrested after police found him at a Comfort Inn with the child.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Family members were able to find social media messages between Howland and the child. Then Howland was located through his phone’s location data.

Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro said Howland was “one of the most dangerous types of offenders.”

If Howland gets released from prison, he’ll be supervised by state parole and will register as a sex offender with Pa. State Police for the rest of his life.

“The world is a safer place without him having access to our children,” Assistant DA Amy Muller said.