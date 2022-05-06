LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two years after being arrested for stabbing a 38-year-old man, a Lancaster City man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and faces seven and a half to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with criminal attempted homicide.

In April 2020, Lancaster City Bureau of Police officers responded to the 900 block of Lititz Avenue for the report of a stabbing. A resident in the area reported that the male victim knocked on their door yelling for help and had multiple stab wounds and lacerations to the torso.

Through investigation and reviewing video footage from nearby houses, detectives identified Anton Callaham, 43, as the suspect and arrested him the following day.

The victim also identified Callaham as the suspect who stabbed him through a photo lineup. Officers located Callaham after being informed that he drove a dark-colored Mercedes Benz, which was parked on the street near Callaham’s home.

A Lancaster County judge accepted the guilty plea and ordered sentence.