LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City man has been sentenced after he attempted to escape probation officers last summer.

On July 20, 2021, Damian Omar Cruz reported to the Lancaster County Adult Probation and Parole office. According to police, as he was being escorted through the building, Cruz ran out of the building and onto the streets.

Cruz then managed to slip one hand out of the handcuffs and went to a stranger’s home on Church Street, where he broke into the backdoor. The homeowner told Cruz he needed to leave and Cruz went through the front door where police arrested him.

Cruz was sentenced to one to two years in prison followed by two years of probation.