Lancaster man sentenced to 15 years behind bars for sexually abusing Kenyan orphans

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced to 15 years, eight months in prison for sexually abusing four minor children under the guise of missionary work in an orphanage in the Republic of Kenya.

In 2008, Gregory Dow, 61, and his family traveled from Lancaster, PA to the Republic of Kenya to start an orphanage. Nearly a decade later, Kenyan authorities learned of Dows sexual abused against children in his care.

“Gregory Dow was the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing,” said Michael J. Driscoll, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “He presented himself as this big-hearted man who was living according to his faith, when all the while, he was sexually abusing girls placed in his care.

Dow fled back to to Lancaster County after allegations came to light.

The FBI investigated the allegations and determined that Dow had sexually abused at least four teenage girls between October 2013 and September 2017. Two of the girls were as young as 11-years-old when the abuse began.

“Under the guise of faith-based charity work benefiting orphaned children, Gregory Dow traveled halfway around the world to prey on incredibly vulnerable victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Williams. “It is no exaggeration to say that the world’s children are safer with Dow behind bars.”