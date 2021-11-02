Lancaster man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two years about Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to the 300 block of Howard Ave for a reported shooting, Raymond Lydell Speller, 40, was sentenced to life in prison plus seven and a half to 20 years.

According to the report, the jury convicted Speller for first-degree homicide, a person not to possess a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a license. Speller was sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Wright last Friday, Oct. 29.

Surveillance footage revealed that Almodovar was in the passenger seat of a parked red SUV with a female driver when a friend of Speller’s walked past the vehicle. The friend continued to a residence on Hoard Ave. and when he returned from the house, Speller walked with him. Spelled then approached the car on the passenger side and fired a shot that struck Almdovar’s torso on Sept. 23, 2019.

While officers and detectives investigated the scene, they smelled smoke and heard a fire alarm coming from the same house on Howard Ave Speller had emerged from earlier. Speller’s driver’s license was found on a table within the residence, which, along with additional evidence, helped officers determine Speller as the shooter.

Speller was found guilty back in May after a three-day trial. According to the report, when he was sentenced, Speller had no reaction but apologized to the victim’s family stating he was not in the right state of mind.

Following the sentencing, Judge wright stated “our community will be a little bit safer” and wished recovery for the victim’s family.