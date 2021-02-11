Lancaster man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for drug trafficking and illegally owning 27 firearms, according to Acting US Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

Tyshaun Williams, 29, pleaded guilty to several charges in September 2020 after he sold cocaine to a confidential informant.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to keep illegal weapons out of the hands of people who are not permitted to possess them,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Williams. “Tyshaun Williams presented a danger to the community in Lancaster, and for his crimes he will now spend nearly a decade in prison.”

Williams, a Lancaster resident, illegally possessed 27 firearms and more than 900 rounds of ammunition as a convicted felon who wasn’t allowed to own weapons.

After his release, Williams will be on supervised release for three years.