LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man will serve between 52 months and nine years in prison for his role in riots that followed a fatal police shooting in September 2020.

Christopher Vazquez, 33, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of Riot, two counts of Reckless Burning, two counts of Disorderly Conduct, four counts of Institutional Vandalism, and one count of failure to Disperse.

According to the police report, Vazquez threw bricks at a Pennsylvania State Police and Lancaster Parking Authority vehicle, lit an umbrella on fire and put it in a vehicle, and threw bricks at the front door of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station and city post office.

In total, it is estimated that Vazquez caused $63,000 in damage, which he will owe in restitution.