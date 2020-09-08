Lancaster man sentenced to state prison for years of sexual abuse of girl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man will serve up to a decade in prison for sexual abuse of a girl, which the victim said she endured for years.

Louis Gianoukas, 39, pleaded guilty to three felonies and a misdemeanor regarding abuse of the girl, beginning when she was 13 (Gianoukas was 36).

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker recently sentenced Gianoukas to 3 to 10 years in prison. Gianoukas must also register his whereabouts with police under Megan’s Law.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick, in a sentencing memo, said the abuse “wasn’t every day, but it was a lot,” quoting to the victim’s report.

Gianoukas pleaded to felony counts of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

ADA Haverstick asked the judge to impose a sentence in the aggravated range on the statutory sexual assault charge, and for a consecutive sentence on the corruption charge. The judge ordered both.

The abuse was disclosed after it stopped when the victim was 17.