Lancaster man shot and killed inside his home, suspect arrested

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is dead after being shot inside his home Friday night in Lancaster County and West Hempfield Township Police say they’ve made an arrest.

Police responded to the 400 block of Hillside Drive in Mountville Friday night for a domestic dispute and found Richard Williams with a gunshot wound.

Williams was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Cherrelle Byrd, 34, has been charged with criminal homicide as the investigation continues.