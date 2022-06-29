LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police arrested and charged a man they say stole over $5,000 worth of construction equipment back in February.

According to police, 42-year-old David E. Coello-Cedeno was charged after an investigation was completed regarding a reported burglary. The construction company reported that an unknown person entered one of their sites and took $5,733 worth of equipment.

The construction company also said that during the entry into the construction site, a side door was forced open and caused $249 in damages. Surveillance video was obtained from the site. The suspect and his vehicle were seen on the property taking the equipment.

Coello-Cedeno was identified in the video and while being interviewed, he admitted to the burglary. He returned approximately $2,000 worth of the stolen items.

Coello-Cedeno was released on $10,000 bail.