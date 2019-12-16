Live Now
Lancaster man threatened to shoot wife in front of kids, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Francis Cruz-Rivera was convicted Tuesday for illegally owning a gun, which police say he pulled on his wife threatening to shoot her while children were in the backseat of the car.

Cruz-Rivera, 49, is a previously convicted felon on parole for aggravated assault, which makes it illegal to own a firearm.

Police say his wife called his parole officer after the incident. That led to his wife and several officers testifying before a court, convicting him of illegal firearm possession in addition to receiving stolen property and terroristic threat charges.

His bail was raised to $500,000 and he faces additional punishment for parole violations. Cruz-Rivera will be sentenced in February.

