Lancaster man to serve up to 15 years for subjecting a pre-teen to sexual abuse

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man will serve up to 15 years in prison for subjecting a pre-teen to sexual abuse, coercing the child with a “game.”

Christopher Feliciano, 33, recently pleaded guilty to rape, four other felonies, and related misdemeanors regarding an incident at a home in Upper Leacock Township on December 1, 2018.

East Lampeter Township police received a report in January and discovered Feliciano had the child perform acts of sexual abuse, telling the 9-year-old child they would be playing a “game.”

Feliciano was sentenced to six to 15 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller.

Feliciano must register his whereabouts with police for the rest of his life.

Police are asking anyone to contact them with information about Feliciano and inappropriate contact with children. Information can be submitted to a local police department or on CrimeWatch.