1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Lancaster man to serve up to 20 years for providing gun in Manor Street shooting

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 28-year-old Lancaster man will be serving up to 20 years after pleading guilty to providing a gun used in a July 2019 shooting that left one man injured.

Farhad “Bang Out” Wahidullah pled guilty to felony aggravated assault recently in Lancaster County Court and will serve an eight to 20-year prison term, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say the confrontation began when Wahidullah and a group of men encountered a man on Campbell Avenue before an argument broke out. Wahidullah pulled out a handgun and gave it to another member of the group, who shot the victim in the stomach.

The victim also suffered injuries to his groin and leg.

A witness later identified Wahidullah — known by his nickname and the distinctive tattoo on his forehead — as the man who produced the handgun prior to the shooting, prosecutors say.

Police found the gun on a garage roof near the shooting scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss