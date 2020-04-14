Lancaster man to serve up to 20 years for providing gun in Manor Street shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 28-year-old Lancaster man will be serving up to 20 years after pleading guilty to providing a gun used in a July 2019 shooting that left one man injured.

Farhad “Bang Out” Wahidullah pled guilty to felony aggravated assault recently in Lancaster County Court and will serve an eight to 20-year prison term, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say the confrontation began when Wahidullah and a group of men encountered a man on Campbell Avenue before an argument broke out. Wahidullah pulled out a handgun and gave it to another member of the group, who shot the victim in the stomach.

The victim also suffered injuries to his groin and leg.

A witness later identified Wahidullah — known by his nickname and the distinctive tattoo on his forehead — as the man who produced the handgun prior to the shooting, prosecutors say.

Police found the gun on a garage roof near the shooting scene.