Lancaster man wanted for aggravated assault, three additional charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Jay Farley, 30, of Lafayette Street in Lancaster is wanted for aggravated assault and three additional charges following a report of shots fired on Sunday, Nov. 8.

On Nov. 8, Lancaster Bureau Police responded to W. Strawberry Street and W. Mifflin Street for reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. Police met a person who said they were shot at by Farley.

While the victim had not been hit by the shot and no injuries were reported, officers collected a shell casing and collected it as evidence. Officers attempted to make contact with Farley at his Lafayette Street residence, but have yet to locate him.

Farley was later charged with aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearms, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, and discharge of firearms in Lancaster City after police consulted with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on this incident or the current location of Farley is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers 800-322-1913 or by anonymously texting a tip to Crime Stoppers (text LANC plus your message to 847411).

