Lancaster mayor outlines goals for future police chief

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace says the search is on for the city’s next top cop.

“What I am really interested in [for] the next police chief is someone who will continue transparency and accountability, and someone who is able to build community connections,” Sorace said Friday afternoon.

Sorace made that statement one day after the city posted a YouTube video where the mayor said it was clear to her that Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser did not share her vision for the department’s direction.

During an interview with abc27 News, Sorace didn’t specifically discuss Berkihisier’s separation agreement, but she did address what she’s looking for in the next chief.

“How are we taking the lessons that we learned, and what we have heard from this community and moving them forward while we are ensuring ongoing police operations?” Sorace asked.

The mayor said the next chief will work in accordance with the city’s commitment to racial equity, which outlines plans for police use of force, training, and alternative policing approach.

“The racial equity commitments made on June 5th, and again on August 11, those things are very important, and whoever the next chief is for the city of Lancaster, I am anticipating they’re going to be in a position to pick the ball up and run with it,” Sorace said.

The mayor said the search will also involve listening sessions that include the community.

Sorace added that she isn’t worried the current back and forth between her and Berkihiser has muddied the water for any candidate.

“I’m excited and optimistic about the opportunities that are here in Lancaster and the kind of candidate we are seeking will be excited and optimistic too,” she said.

