Lancaster mayor prepares for potential violence after Chauvin decision

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In anticipation of a verdict, many cities are preparing for potential violence.

Lancaster’s mayor says, as of now, extra police have not been put in standby.

She says she supports peaceful protests, but will be prepared if things take a turn for the worst.

“Nobody can predict the future or what the results of the trial will be. I know from a public safety perspective it’s our job to be ready for anything,” Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace (D) said.

Jontel Toland, of Lancaster, is one Lancaster resident who is preparing for the aftermath of the Derek Chauvin trial results. In 2020, Toland joined others in a march following the death of George Floyd.

“I felt like there was no other option but to go outside and express my frustration,” Toland said. “I think that was a shared feeling with many other people.”

Toland is now anxious to see what will happen in Lancaster when a verdict for Derek Chauvin is read.

Pastor Roland Forbes from Ebenezer Baptist Church, and a member of the Community Police Working Group, said he thinks people will hit the streets regardless of what the verdict is.

“People will have their opinion and they want their opinion to be heard,” Forbes said. “We can always have opinions, but it seems seldom that we sit down after something like this and just try to talk it out.”