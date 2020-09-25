Lancaster mayor says it’s “Census Emergency Day”

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace hopped on a firetruck on Friday for what she called “Census Emergency Day.”

The mayor said, historically, areas around downtown Lancaster have been undercounted with the census which ultimately determines funding for services and political representation.

Using the firetruck, Sorace stopped at locales like St. Joseph’s Deli and Grocery to get Lancaster residents to fill out their census.

“This is really about our families’ access to education,” she said. “We rely on federal dollars to support the School District of Lancaster. We rely on federal dollars to help support food security, housing, transportation, health care, and other kinds of infrastructure that are really important in the day-to-day life of city residents.”

Sorace made her push despite the ruling on Friday from a federal judge that overturned a Trump administration ruling that pushed the deadline to fill out the census to Sept. 30. The judge extended it to Oct. 31.

Sorace says she is concerned a challenge by President Trump could change the deadline back to Sept. 30. “We’re operating as if September 30 is the deadline. That is why the 25th of September is a census emergency day and why we’re working so hard to increase the number of folks that are participating.”

The mayor’s efforts got through to Dakota Frankhouser; the Lancaster City resident filled out her census on Friday and she urged her neighbors to do the same.

“It’s really easy because all you have to know is how many people live in your house and their ages,” Frankhouser noted.

You can fill out your census here.