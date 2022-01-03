Lancaster Mayor Sorace sworn in for second term, emphasizes transparency

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Danene Sorace (D) is being sworn in for a second term in Lancaster. She will follow her swearing-in with her state of the city address. She gave abc27 a sneak preview today on one of her big themes: transparency.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“We have so many different initiatives that are happening right now, whether that’s critical repair, lead program, also in terms of new investments of housing. We want the public to see where those dollars are being spent,” Sorace said.

In that spirit of transparency, Lancaster is launching a feature on its website where residents can find details on everything from the status of public works project to the progress on equity in the workforce.