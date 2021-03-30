Lancaster mayor updates search for new police chief

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — The search for Lancaster’s top cop is well underway.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace has said residents have made it clear what they want.

“They’re looking for a chief who values community engagement, and will work toward more rich community engagement, and also transparency and honesty,” Sorace said.

Earlier this year the city’s Community and Police Working Group held two listening sessions to get resident’s feedback about the ongoing search.

Sorace told abc27 News that feedback is helping her to guide the search, but she said she’s also listening to members of the police force to help create a job description.

“We’re looking for a chief that can adhere to the rule law, support and protect our community, and also to be engaged and involved in the community in a way that is necessary to build trust,” Sorace said.

Lancaster has been looking for a permanent chief since October when the previous police chief, Jarrad Berkihiser retired.

Sorace said Berkisher didn’t share her vision for the department’s direction following protests against police violence and the shooting death of Ricardo Munoz in September.

Sorace has been complimentary of interim chief John Bey.

Bey who took over as interim chief in December has said he wants the job permanently.

“He’s been working very diligently to show his commitment to the bureau and the community,” Sorace said.

The Mayor has also put together an interview panel, which includes community members, who will work to help her pick two or three candidates.

Sorace said she would like to name a new chief in May or June.